Rudy Gobert, De’Aaron Fox, Joel Embiid headline NBA injury report for Friday, February 3

We’ve got eight games on Friday’s NBA slate, with just one nationally televised contest on NBATV. Here’s a look at the day’s injury report, along with the relevant fantasy and betting implications.
NBA Injury Report: February 3
Charlotte Hornets vs. Detroit Pistons
No notable day-to-day injuries for either team at this time.
Sacramento Kings vs. Indiana Pacers
De’Aaron Fox (personal) - OUT
With Fox out, Davion Mitchell likely gets the job as the starting point guard with Malik Monk taking on more minutes overall in the rotation.
Tyrese Haliburton (injury management) - TBD
We’ll see if Haliburton plays on the second night of a back-to-back set after returning from two injuries.
Portland Trail Blazers vs. Washington Wizards
Jusuf Nurkic (calf) - OUT
Jerami Grant (concussion-like symptoms) - questionable
Clearly, Grant does not have a concussion otherwise he’d be in the league protocol. Nurkic has already been ruled out. Drew Eubanks is likely to get the start here.
Phoenix Suns vs. Boston Celtics
No notable day-to-day injuries for either team at this time.
Toronto Raptors vs. Houston Rockets
Jalen Green (calf) - OUT
Jabari Smith (hip) - questionable
Green is out, which means Jae’Sean Tate could get big minutes here. Smith is questionable and if he doesn’t play, Tari Eason likely gets more run in the rotation.
Orlando Magic vs. Minnesota Timberwolves
Rudy Gobert (groin) - questionable
Gobert sat the team’s last game. If he sits again, Naz Reid is in line for the start and would be an excellent value play.
Philadelphia 76ers vs. San Antonio Spurs
Joel Embiid (foot) - questionable
It seems like the 76ers are going to keep Embiid questionable, and his status depends on warmups. For now, it’s a safe bet to assume he plays.
Jeremy Sochan (back) - OUT
With Sochan out, Keldon Johnson becomes San Antonio’s unquestioned top option offensively.
Atlanta Hawks vs. Utah Jazz
No notable day-to-day injuries for either team at this time.