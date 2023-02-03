 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Rudy Gobert, De’Aaron Fox, Joel Embiid headline NBA injury report for Friday, February 3

We take a look at the NBA injury report for Friday, February 3 and break down all the latest news for fantasy basketball.

By Chinmay Vaidya
Sacramento Kings v Minnesota Timberwolves
Rudy Gobert of the Minnesota Timberwolves shoots a free throw against the Sacramento Kings on January 30, 2023 at Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota.
Photo by David Sherman/NBAE via Getty Images

We’ve got eight games on Friday’s NBA slate, with just one nationally televised contest on NBATV. Here’s a look at the day’s injury report, along with the relevant fantasy and betting implications.

NBA Injury Report: February 3

Charlotte Hornets vs. Detroit Pistons

No notable day-to-day injuries for either team at this time.

Sacramento Kings vs. Indiana Pacers

De’Aaron Fox (personal) - OUT

With Fox out, Davion Mitchell likely gets the job as the starting point guard with Malik Monk taking on more minutes overall in the rotation.

Tyrese Haliburton (injury management) - TBD

We’ll see if Haliburton plays on the second night of a back-to-back set after returning from two injuries.

Portland Trail Blazers vs. Washington Wizards

Jusuf Nurkic (calf) - OUT
Jerami Grant (concussion-like symptoms) - questionable

Clearly, Grant does not have a concussion otherwise he’d be in the league protocol. Nurkic has already been ruled out. Drew Eubanks is likely to get the start here.

Phoenix Suns vs. Boston Celtics

No notable day-to-day injuries for either team at this time.

Toronto Raptors vs. Houston Rockets

Jalen Green (calf) - OUT
Jabari Smith (hip) - questionable

Green is out, which means Jae’Sean Tate could get big minutes here. Smith is questionable and if he doesn’t play, Tari Eason likely gets more run in the rotation.

Orlando Magic vs. Minnesota Timberwolves

Rudy Gobert (groin) - questionable

Gobert sat the team’s last game. If he sits again, Naz Reid is in line for the start and would be an excellent value play.

Philadelphia 76ers vs. San Antonio Spurs

Joel Embiid (foot) - questionable

It seems like the 76ers are going to keep Embiid questionable, and his status depends on warmups. For now, it’s a safe bet to assume he plays.

Jeremy Sochan (back) - OUT

With Sochan out, Keldon Johnson becomes San Antonio’s unquestioned top option offensively.

Atlanta Hawks vs. Utah Jazz

No notable day-to-day injuries for either team at this time.

