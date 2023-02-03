Rudy Gobert, De’Aaron Fox, Joel Embiid headline NBA injury report for Friday, February 3

We’ve got eight games on Friday’s NBA slate, with just one nationally televised contest on NBATV. Here’s a look at the day’s injury report, along with the relevant fantasy and betting implications.

NBA Injury Report: February 3

No notable day-to-day injuries for either team at this time.

De’Aaron Fox (personal) - OUT

With Fox out, Davion Mitchell likely gets the job as the starting point guard with Malik Monk taking on more minutes overall in the rotation.

Tyrese Haliburton (injury management) - TBD

We’ll see if Haliburton plays on the second night of a back-to-back set after returning from two injuries.

Jusuf Nurkic (calf) - OUT

Jerami Grant (concussion-like symptoms) - questionable

Clearly, Grant does not have a concussion otherwise he’d be in the league protocol. Nurkic has already been ruled out. Drew Eubanks is likely to get the start here.

No notable day-to-day injuries for either team at this time.

Jalen Green (calf) - OUT

Jabari Smith (hip) - questionable

Green is out, which means Jae’Sean Tate could get big minutes here. Smith is questionable and if he doesn’t play, Tari Eason likely gets more run in the rotation.

Rudy Gobert (groin) - questionable

Gobert sat the team’s last game. If he sits again, Naz Reid is in line for the start and would be an excellent value play.

Joel Embiid (foot) - questionable

It seems like the 76ers are going to keep Embiid questionable, and his status depends on warmups. For now, it’s a safe bet to assume he plays.

Jeremy Sochan (back) - OUT

With Sochan out, Keldon Johnson becomes San Antonio’s unquestioned top option offensively.

No notable day-to-day injuries for either team at this time.