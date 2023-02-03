Mesa Marathon 2023: Start time, course map, live stream, favorites to win

The 2023 Mesa Marathon, also referred to as the Phoenix Marathon, is set to take place on Saturday, February 4. The course begins near the large Phoenix sign painted on the Usery Mountain, and competitors will experience 1,000 ft. of elevation change throughout the course. This marathon is unique because it doesn’t loop, and runners must ride a bus to the start line. The 2023 Mesa Marathon is a Boston Marathon qualifier.

Start time

The 2023 Mesa Marathon will start at 6:30 a.m. MT. For reference, that would be 8:30 a.m. ET. Buses start departing from the parking lot at 4 a.m. MT, and it is suggested that runners arrive at the parking area no later than 4:30 a.m. MT.

How to watch

There could be some local news coverage after the event, but the only way to catch the action appears to be in person. There are suggested spectator locations if you are thinking of going to the event.

Course map

The course begins in the mountains, and the course is practically all downhill other than a slight rise between miles four and six. It begins on N. Usery Pass Rd. and then will finish on N. Riverview. The race boasts a diverse set of views from the Phoenix Valley to plenty of cacti.

They have an interactive course map available.

Weather via AccuWeather

It looks like runners will be in for good weather, although they could be a little chilly starting out. The high for Saturday is 77, with a low of 44. There won’t be any rain to deal with as there is a 0% chance of rain. The wind is expected to blow at 6 mph with gusts only up to 8 mph.

The top three men and women finishers in the marathon will be awarded cash prizes. First place will get $1,700, second will earn $750, and third place will take home $300.

Who won the last race?

JJ Santana won the 2022 marathon in 2:16:50. He was followed by Abdulmuhsen Alali, who finished in 2:19:18. Third place went to Fermin Villagran in 2:24:36.

Jessica McClain was the fastest women’s runner and finished in 2:33:35. Shannon Smith came in second in 2:43:58, giving McClain a 10-minute finish. Third place went to Abbie Tuomi, who completed the marathon in 2:48:22.