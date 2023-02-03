2023 NHL All-Star Game Skills Competition odds

The 2023 NHL All-Star Game will take place this weekend with the Skills Competition happening Friday night at 7 p.m. ET from Sunrise, FL. While there are plenty of competitions, including a few new ones, we’re going to go over which skills comps DraftKings Sportsbook will let you bet on.

2023 NHL Skills Competition odds

Fastest Skater odds

Dylan Larkin +250

Chandler Stephenson +300

Cale Makar +320

Kirill Kaprizov +500

Andrei Svechnikov +600

As a general rule of thumb for these events, there’s almost always value in the long shots. Last year, we saw Jordan Kyrou win the fastest skater and he was not the favorite going in. Makar, Kaprizov and Svechnikov have plenty of value in the fastest skater comp. Larkin has done it before but is also older and thus less motivated. Stephenson is interesting as a first-time All-Star.

Accuracy Shooting odds

Connor McDavid +500

Leon Draisaitl +600

Jack Hughes +600

Nikita Kucherov +650

Aleksander Barkov +700

Artemi Panarin +700

Vladimir Tarasenko +900

Nazem Kadri +900

Brock Nelson +1100

Kevin Hayes +1100

There are a few players who stand out aside from the Oilers duo. Hughes feels like a great bet. He’s still young and motivated to win at the ASG skills comp. He’s also really, really good at hockey. Kucherov and Panarin are veterans who aren’t get as much respect based on the odds. Nelson and Hayes at long odds has appeal just from how we’ve seen these types of contests go in the past. It’s worth noting this field is almost completely new from last year. Draisaitl finished last in 2022.

Hardest Shot odds

Alex Ovechkin +300

Elias Pettersson +350

Rasmus Dahlin +380

Seth Jones +400

Josh Morrissey +400

Generally you go for the defenseman in this. Ovechkin is the only veteran and he and Pettersson are the two forwards. Ovechkin won this event back in 2018. Other than that, defensemen have won hardest shot 11 of the past 12 All-Star games. So we get pretty sizable value in Dahlin, Jones and Morrissey. Seth Jones is the tallest at 6’4” while Dahlin is 6’3” and Morrissey 6’0”. Jones or Dahlin feel good here.