Steve Martin and Ben Stiller trade barbs in Pepsi Zero Sugar super bowl teasers

The two actors fight fire with fire in a series of insults against each other ahead of the big game.

By DKNation Staff
Pepsi

Steve Martin and Ben Stiller aren’t too friendly toward one another in a round of super bowl teaser spots for Pepsi Zero Sugar. Aside from the videos you can watch below, both actors will each have their own standalone ads during the 2023 Super Bowl on Feb. 12th. They will also be at the game itself when the Philadephia Eagles face the Kansas City Chiefs.

Specifically, in the second teaser, both actors pretend to be one another while trading specific insults. At that moment, Martin calls Stiller a “nepo baby.”

