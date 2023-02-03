Report: Kyrie Irving requests trade from Nets

Brooklyn Nets star point guard Kyrie Irving has requested a trade from the franchise, according to Shams Charania. Irving would like to be moved at the February 9 trade deadline or he will leave in free agency. The guard pulled the same threat last season during the summer after Kevin Durant’s trade request, but ultimately did not sacrifice nearly $30 million and came back to the team on his player option.

Breaking: Brooklyn Nets All-Star Kyrie Irving has requested a trade, league sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. The franchise has been informed that Irving prefers to move on ahead of the Feb. 9 trade deadline – or will leave in free agency in July. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) February 3, 2023

The most obvious destination for Irving would be to join LeBron James, Anthony Davis and the Los Angeles Lakers. Irving has a history with James and was reportedly trying to get to LA last summer. The Los Angeles Clippers, Miami Heat, Dallas Mavericks and Minnesota Timberwolves are other potential landing spots for Irving, although the last team might not have any draft picks to give up.

Even with Durant on the sidelines right now recovering from a sprained MCL, the Nets are in the thick of the Eastern Conference playoff picture largely due to Irving’s efforts. The point guard has averaged 33.0 points, 7.1 assists and 6.1 rebounds per game in his last eight contests.

If the Nets don’t trade Irving, he can command a big deal in free agency. Brooklyn could offer him the most money and the extra year on his contract but teams will be wary of Irving’s mood swings when giving him a deal.