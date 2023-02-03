NBA trade rumors: Possible destinations for Kyrie Irving after his trade request

The Brooklyn Nets received bad news Friday when point guard Kyrie Irving, who has carried the team in Kevin Durant’s absence, requested a trade according to multiple media reports. Irving wants a move by next Thursday’s trade deadline or he will leave in free agency, according to the reports. Here a few possible landing spots for Irving as the deadline approaches.

Trade 1

Lakers receive: Kyrie Irving

Nets receive: Russell Westbrook, 2027 first-round pick, 2029 first-round pick

The Lakers might have to throw in some additional picks but this is the deal everyone wants to see happen. LeBron James and Irving have a successful history together, so the fit between those two players will be seamless. Anthony Davis should also work well with Irving, who would immediately give the Lakers a boost on the perimeter. Irving would also likely re-sign in Los Angeles where he and Davis could carry the torch forward after James moves on.

The question is whether the Nets would even do this deal. Those two first-round picks are potentially going to be awesome, but at what cost? Durant is not done for the season, and he could carry Brooklyn to the Finals by himself. Would Irving quit on the team if he had a shot at another championship, which he does with Durant healthy? That’s the decision the Nets have to make.

Trade 2

Heat receive: Kyrie Irving

Nets receive: Kyle Lowry, Duncan Robinson, 2023 first-round pick, 2027 first-round pick

Getting Lowry back would keep the Nets in contention this season, although Robinson is basically a dead contract at this point and likely takes a pick to get off of. Irving would be a great fit in Miami next to Tyler Herro, Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo. The Nets would likely want Herro instead of Lowry in this deal, and Miami might still go for that. The Heat are chasing a championship and players like Irving don’t become available often.

The big question for the Nets is whether they want to keep Irving in the same conference against a team they could face in the playoffs. That’s a dangerous game to play, although Brooklyn would like its chances if Durant is healthy in any series.

Trade 3

Mavericks receive: Kyrie Irving

Nets receive: Spencer Dinwiddie, Dwight Powell, 2025 first-round pick, 2026 first-round swap, 2027 first-round pick

The Mavericks have been linked to Irving before, and Mark Cuban is desperate to find a running mate for Luka Doncic. The Nets have a history with Dinwiddie and would be happy to have him back, while Powell is a nice interior addition on an expiring contract. The draft compensation could be adjusted to Brooklyn’s liking.

Trade 4

Timberwolves receive: Kyrie Irving

Nets receive: D’Angelo Russell, draft compensation

The Nets have familiarity with Russell, who is an expiring contract himself that can also potentially be flipped. The big issue for Minnesota is the lack of draft assets available to send out to Brooklyn. The Timberwolves can’t offer any outright picks at the moment since they were dealt to the Jazz in the Rudy Gobert trade. Will pick swaps be enough to push the Nets to send Irving to Minnesota? That depends on how strong the market for the point guard is.