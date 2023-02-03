Live updates for 2023 NHL Skills Competition

The 2023 NHL Skills Competition presented by DraftKings Sportsbook is set for 7 p.m. ET on Friday night. The best players in the NHL will compete in various events, including ones you’re familiar with and some new ones. The All-Star Game will take place Saturday from FLA Live Arena in Sunrise, Florida, home of the Florida Panthers.
Here we’re going to provide live updates and highlights for the NHL skills comp. Below the live updates you can find who won each event.
2023 NHL Skills Competition live updates
7:57 p.m. — Sarah Nurse scores on Shesterkin and the Metro is still ahead 6-4 on the ATL.
7:54 p.m. — So the Central is leading with 13 points. It’s Metro vs. ATL with Igor Shesterkin and Ilya Sorokin vs. Linus Ullmark and Andrei Vasilevskiy. Shesterkin made a save on Larkin and Brady Tkachuk 2-on-0. For some reason Matthew and Brady Tkachuk weren’t together there.
7:52 p.m. — Saros almost does it again and Nathan MacKinnon and Cale Makar are able to score on a 2-on-0 for the Central Division, who have a 13-11 lead.
7:51 p.m. — Saros put on in for a 3-on-0 and we still haven’t seen a goal. The score is tied 11-11.
7:48 p.m. — So that was Skinner vs. Helly. Now it’ll be Thompson vs. Saros. Score is CEN 8, PAC 5.
7:47 p.m. — McDavid went in on Helly and was unable to score. No one has gotten a goal so far in this competition.
7:46 p.m. — So Skinner just nailed it and there was a 3-on-0 the other way. Hellebuyck was able to make the save. Right now it’s Central 6, Pacific 5.
7:43 p.m. — Looks like Central vs. Pacific first which is Juuse Saros and Connor Hellebuyck vs. Logan Thompson and Stuart Skinner. Not really sure what’s going on with this event.
7:40 p.m. — Uhhh, so Marner went in the breakaway challenge but now we’re going to the Tendy Tandem event? I guess same deal, they’re going to go back to the breakaway challenge later in the night? This is odd.
7:32 p.m. — Mitch Marner’s attempt was super weak and his whole thing was he’s dressed in Miami Vice attire. His score was a super low 21.
7:31 p.m. — At least Roberto Luongo is taking part in this, making it somewhat tolerable.
7:28 p.m. — The breakaway challenge will be judged by Adam DiMarco from The White Lotus, the WWE Tag Team of Street Profits, Max Kerman of Arkells, and tennis star Victoria Azarenka.
7:21 p.m. — Larkin clocks a rough 14.558 and he won’t land in the top-2. Fiala and Svechnikov will advance to the final. They for some reason aren’t doing the final until later? Sure, make us wait in suspense or whatever. Next up is the breakaway challenge.
7:20 p.m. — Stephenson goes 14.197 in his heat and we’re down to Dylan Larkin.
7:19 p.m. — Svechnikov clocks a 13.757 in his first go around and has the lead as of now.
7:18 p.m. — Fiala clocks a 13.997 time on his first go around.
7:17 p.m. — Makar was the first up and he wiped out coming around a turn and he doesn’t get a re-do. So not looking like the betting favorite will advance.
7:15 p.m. — So Kaprizov isn’t in the event anymore and I guess Kevin Fiala replaced him in the event. Fiala would be my pick with no Kaprizov.
7:10 p.m. — The first event is going to be the fastest skater, which we’ve seen plenty of times. Last year, St. Louis Blues F Jordan Kyrou won the event at long odds. As you can see below, Makar is the favorite to win the event. My pick is Minnesota Wild W Kirill Kaprizov at +550, which has moved down since earlier in the day.
Below is a list of events and participants, as well as some odds information. Note the odds for the three events are courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook and are rapidly moving.
Fastest Skater odds
Cale Makar +200 Dylan Larkin +275 Chandler Stephenson +450
Kevin Fiala +900
Andrei Svechnikov +900
Accuracy Shooting odds
Connor McDavid +400
Jack Hughes +400
Artemi Panarin +700
Nikita Kucherov +750
Leon Draisaitl +750
Vladimir Tarasenko +750
Aleksander Barkov +850
Nazem Kadri +1200
Brock Nelson +1200
Kevin Hayes +1200
Hardest Shot odds
Elias Pettersson +230
Alex Ovechkin +250
Josh Morrissey +330
Seth Jones +600
Rasmus Dahlin +600
Splash Shot
Sidney Crosby, PIT
Nathan MacKinnon, COL
Mikko Rantanen, COL
Cale Makar, COL
Igor Shesterkin, NYR
Adam Fox, NYR
Brady Tkachuk, OTT
Matthew Tkachuk, FLA
Pitch n’ Puck
Johnny Gaudreau, CBJ
Clayton Keller, ARI
Jason Robertson, DAL
Nick Suzuki, MTL
Tendy Tandem
Connor Hellebuyck, WPG
Juuse Saros, NSH
Igor Shesterkin, NYR
Stuart Skinner, EDM
Ilya Sorokin, NYI
Logan Thompson, VGK
Linus Ullmark, BOS
Andrei Vasilevskiy, TBL
Fastest Skater
Dylan Larkin, DET Cale Makar, COL Chandler Stephenson, VGK
Andrei Svechnikov, CAR
Kevin Fiala, LAK
Hardest Shot
Rasmus Dahlin, BUF
Seth Jones, CHI
Josh Morrissey, WPG
Alex Ovechkin, WAS
Elias Pettersson, VAN
Breakaway Challenge
Guest goalie: Roberto Luongo
Mitchell Marner, TOR — 21
Alex Ovechkin, WSH/Sidney Crosby, PIT (together)
David Pastrnak, BOS
Matthew Tkachuk, FLA
Accuracy Shooting
Aleksander Barkov, FLA
Leon Draisaitl, EDM
Kevin Hayes, PHI
Jack Hughes, NJD
Nazem Kadri, CGY
Nikita Kucherov, TBL
Connor McDavid, EDM
Brock Nelson, NYI
Artemi Panarin, NYR
Vladimir Tarasenko, STL