Live updates for 2023 NHL Skills Competition

The 2023 NHL Skills Competition presented by DraftKings Sportsbook is set for 7 p.m. ET on Friday night. The best players in the NHL will compete in various events, including ones you’re familiar with and some new ones. The All-Star Game will take place Saturday from FLA Live Arena in Sunrise, Florida, home of the Florida Panthers.

Here we’re going to provide live updates and highlights for the NHL skills comp. Below the live updates you can find who won each event.

2023 NHL Skills Competition live updates

7:57 p.m. — Sarah Nurse scores on Shesterkin and the Metro is still ahead 6-4 on the ATL.

7:54 p.m. — So the Central is leading with 13 points. It’s Metro vs. ATL with Igor Shesterkin and Ilya Sorokin vs. Linus Ullmark and Andrei Vasilevskiy. Shesterkin made a save on Larkin and Brady Tkachuk 2-on-0. For some reason Matthew and Brady Tkachuk weren’t together there.

7:52 p.m. — Saros almost does it again and Nathan MacKinnon and Cale Makar are able to score on a 2-on-0 for the Central Division, who have a 13-11 lead.

7:51 p.m. — Saros put on in for a 3-on-0 and we still haven’t seen a goal. The score is tied 11-11.

7:48 p.m. — So that was Skinner vs. Helly. Now it’ll be Thompson vs. Saros. Score is CEN 8, PAC 5.

7:47 p.m. — McDavid went in on Helly and was unable to score. No one has gotten a goal so far in this competition.

7:46 p.m. — So Skinner just nailed it and there was a 3-on-0 the other way. Hellebuyck was able to make the save. Right now it’s Central 6, Pacific 5.

7:43 p.m. — Looks like Central vs. Pacific first which is Juuse Saros and Connor Hellebuyck vs. Logan Thompson and Stuart Skinner. Not really sure what’s going on with this event.

7:40 p.m. — Uhhh, so Marner went in the breakaway challenge but now we’re going to the Tendy Tandem event? I guess same deal, they’re going to go back to the breakaway challenge later in the night? This is odd.

7:32 p.m. — Mitch Marner’s attempt was super weak and his whole thing was he’s dressed in Miami Vice attire. His score was a super low 21.

7:31 p.m. — At least Roberto Luongo is taking part in this, making it somewhat tolerable.

7:28 p.m. — The breakaway challenge will be judged by Adam DiMarco from The White Lotus, the WWE Tag Team of Street Profits, Max Kerman of Arkells, and tennis star Victoria Azarenka.

7:21 p.m. — Larkin clocks a rough 14.558 and he won’t land in the top-2. Fiala and Svechnikov will advance to the final. They for some reason aren’t doing the final until later? Sure, make us wait in suspense or whatever. Next up is the breakaway challenge.

7:20 p.m. — Stephenson goes 14.197 in his heat and we’re down to Dylan Larkin.

7:19 p.m. — Svechnikov clocks a 13.757 in his first go around and has the lead as of now.

7:18 p.m. — Fiala clocks a 13.997 time on his first go around.

7:17 p.m. — Makar was the first up and he wiped out coming around a turn and he doesn’t get a re-do. So not looking like the betting favorite will advance.

7:15 p.m. — So Kaprizov isn’t in the event anymore and I guess Kevin Fiala replaced him in the event. Fiala would be my pick with no Kaprizov.

7:10 p.m. — The first event is going to be the fastest skater, which we’ve seen plenty of times. Last year, St. Louis Blues F Jordan Kyrou won the event at long odds. As you can see below, Makar is the favorite to win the event. My pick is Minnesota Wild W Kirill Kaprizov at +550, which has moved down since earlier in the day.

Below is a list of events and participants, as well as some odds information. Note the odds for the three events are courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook and are rapidly moving.

Fastest Skater odds

Cale Makar +200

Dylan Larkin +275

Chandler Stephenson +450

Kevin Fiala +900

Andrei Svechnikov +900

Accuracy Shooting odds

Connor McDavid +400

Jack Hughes +400

Artemi Panarin +700

Nikita Kucherov +750

Leon Draisaitl +750

Vladimir Tarasenko +750

Aleksander Barkov +850

Nazem Kadri +1200

Brock Nelson +1200

Kevin Hayes +1200

Hardest Shot odds

Elias Pettersson +230

Alex Ovechkin +250

Josh Morrissey +330

Seth Jones +600

Rasmus Dahlin +600

Splash Shot

Sidney Crosby, PIT

Nathan MacKinnon, COL

Mikko Rantanen, COL

Cale Makar, COL

Igor Shesterkin, NYR

Adam Fox, NYR

Brady Tkachuk, OTT

Matthew Tkachuk, FLA

Pitch n’ Puck

Johnny Gaudreau, CBJ

Clayton Keller, ARI

Jason Robertson, DAL

Nick Suzuki, MTL

Tendy Tandem

Connor Hellebuyck, WPG

Juuse Saros, NSH

Igor Shesterkin, NYR

Stuart Skinner, EDM

Ilya Sorokin, NYI

Logan Thompson, VGK

Linus Ullmark, BOS

Andrei Vasilevskiy, TBL

Fastest Skater

Dylan Larkin, DET

Cale Makar, COL

Chandler Stephenson, VGK

Andrei Svechnikov, CAR

Kevin Fiala, LAK

Hardest Shot

Rasmus Dahlin, BUF

Seth Jones, CHI

Josh Morrissey, WPG

Alex Ovechkin, WAS

Elias Pettersson, VAN

Breakaway Challenge

Guest goalie: Roberto Luongo

Mitchell Marner, TOR — 21

Alex Ovechkin, WSH/Sidney Crosby, PIT (together)

David Pastrnak, BOS

Matthew Tkachuk, FLA

Accuracy Shooting

Aleksander Barkov, FLA

Leon Draisaitl, EDM

Kevin Hayes, PHI

Jack Hughes, NJD

Nazem Kadri, CGY

Nikita Kucherov, TBL

Connor McDavid, EDM

Brock Nelson, NYI

Artemi Panarin, NYR

Vladimir Tarasenko, STL