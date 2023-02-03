 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Melissa McCarthy is the queen of relaxation in Booking.com’s Super Bowl teaser

As a part of the Booking.Yeah campaign, the actress is in peak relaxing mode before the big game.

By DKNation Staff

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

Booking.com

Booking.com is getting back into the Super Bowl advertisement game, and they are bringing actress Melissa McCarthy for the ride.

The new 15-second teaser spot in the continuation for the Booking. Yeah campaign, shows the actress at peak relaxation mode – complete with a masseuse and turkey leg. Arjan Dijk, the online travel company’s senior vice president and chief marketing officer, stated to Variety, “At Booking.com, we don’t take ourselves too seriously, but we are very serious about the business.”

The entire ad will air during the fourth quarter of Super Bowl 57. Booking.com’s first Super Bowl ad was last year with Idris Alba. Watch the brief teaser below.

This article can also be found in our Ultimate Guide to Super Bowl 57, presented by Frank’s Red Hot.

More From DraftKings Nation