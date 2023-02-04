 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

How to watch Wrexham soccer via live stream for Matchday 31

Here’s where you can watch Wrexham AFC for Saturday’s match against Altrincham.

Wrexham v Sheffield United: Emirates FA Cup Fourth Round
Anthony Forde of Wrexham during the Emirates FA Cup Fourth Round match between Wrexham and Sheffield United at Racecourse Ground on January 29, 2023 in Wrexham, Wales.
Wrexham AFC, the subject of Hulu’s “Welcome to Wrexham” series, will be in action in the English National League for Matchday 31 Saturday. The team will be taking on Altrincham in a rematch of a fourth-round FA Trophy fixture. Here’s everything fans need to know for the contest.

Wrexham AFC vs. Altrincham

Date: Saturday, February 4
Time: 12:20 p.m. ET
TV channel: None
Livestream: Wrexham website

Wrexham are coming off a tough 3-3 draw against Sheffield United in the FA Cup, resulting in a replay. That fixture will take place Tuesday, so there’s a chance some of the club’s top players like Paul Mullin and Ollie Palmer don’t play in this match. Wrexham are three points behind Notts County for the top spot in the National League but have two games in hand on the league leaders.

Altrincham defeated Wrexham 4-3 in the penalty shootout in the fourth round of the FA Trophy on January 13 but has struggled in league play. The club sits 13th in the table and has lost its last two matches.

