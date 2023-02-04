Pacific Division roster for 2023 NHL All-Star Game

The NHL will present its All-Star game on Saturday, February 4 at FLA LIVE Arena from Sunrise, Florida. The format of the game is an elimination 3-on-3 tournament between the four divisions. In last year’s game, the Metropolitan division beat the Central division 5-3 in the final. Claude Giroux was named MVP of the game.

Pacific Division roster

The Edmonton Oilers are one of three teams with three representatives in the game (New York Rangers and Colorado Avalanche are the other two). Connor McDavid leads the league in scoring with 41 goals and 51 assists and is a runaway betting favorite to win the Hart Trophy (-700 at DraftKings Sportsbook). Leon Draisaitl is second in the league in points (76).

Oilers goalie Stuart Skinner is one of three first-time All-Stars. He will be joined in net by rookie Logan Thompson of the Vegas Golden Knights. Forwards Kevin Fiala of the Los Angeles Kings and Matty Beniers of the Seattle Kraken will also be in the All-Star game for the first time. Beniers was injured prior to the All-Star Game and was replaced on the roster by Golden Knights C Chandler Stephenson.

F Chandler Stephenson, Golden Knights (1st)

F Leon Draisaitl, Oilers (4th)

F Kevin Fiala, Kings (1st)

F Bo Horvat, Canucks (2nd)

F Nazem Kadri, Flames (2nd)

F Connor McDavid, Oilers (6th)

F Elias Pettersson, Canucks (3rd)

F Troy Terry, Ducks (2nd)

D Erik Karlsson, Sharks (7th)

G Stuart Skinner, Oilers (1st)

G Logan Thompson, Golden Knights (1st)