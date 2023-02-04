Central Division roster for 2023 NHL All-Star Game

The NHL will present its All-Star Game on Saturday, February 4 at FLA Live Arena in Sunrise, Florida. For the seventh time the All-Star game will featured all four divisions facing off in an elimination 3-on-3 tournament. The Central division is still looking for its first tournament win under this format and will be led by reigning Norris Trophy winner Cale Makar and MVP candidate Jason Robertson.

Central Division roster

Makar, who also won the Conn Smythe Trophy last season, is one of three members of the Colorado Avalanche on the roster. Minnesota Wild star Kirill Kaprizov is becoming a must-see talent on the ice. Robertson is making his first All-Star Game appearance and is on pace for 50+ goals this season. Joining him as an All-Star Game rookie is Winnipeg Jets defenseman Josh Morrissey, who will have some familiarity with the starting goalie — teammate Connor Hellebuyck.

This might be the best roster this divsion has put together in an All-Star Game. With Kaprizov, Robertson and Nathan MacKinnon up front, it’s a very strong group of forwards.

F Kirill Kaprizov, Wild (2nd)

F Clayton Keller, Coyotes (3rd)

F Nathan MacKinnon, Avalanche (5th)

F Mikko Rantanen, Avalanche (2nd)

F Jason Robertson, Stars (1st)

F Vladimir Tarasenko, Blues (4th)

D Seth Jones, Blackhawks (4th)

D Cale Makar, Avalanche (2nd)

D Josh Morrissey, Jets (1st)

G Connor Hellebuyck, Jets (3rd)

G Juuse Saros, Predators (2nd)