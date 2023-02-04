Metropolitan Division roster for 2023 NHL All-Star Game

The 67th NHL All-Star Game will feature an elimination 3-on-3 tournament between the league’s four divisions. FLA Live Arena in Sunrise, Florida will be the host stadium and the event will be held on Saturday, February 4 at 3 p.m. ET. ABC will handle the live broadcast and ESPN+ will be doing the live stream. The Metropolitan divsion has won three of the previous six All-Star game tournaments and will be looking to some future Hall of Famers to win its fourth.

Metropolitan Division roster

There’s a very good chance that Washington Capitals forward Alex Ovechkin and Pittsburgh Penguins center Sidney Crosby will be on a line together, putting two of the three active 500+-goal scorers in the league on the ice at once. New Jersey Devils young star Jack Hughes is quickly rising up the betting boards as a Hart Trophy candidate (+3500 at DraftKings Sportsbook) and is on pace for a 50-50 season.

The Metropolitan has five first-time All-Stars with both goalies New York Rangers Igor Shesterkin and New York Islanders Ilya Sorokin playing in their first All-Star games. Shesterkin is joined by teammates Artemi Panarin and Adam Fox, both first-time All Stars as well.

F Sidney Crosby, Penguins (5th)

F Johnny Gaudreau, Blue Jackets (7th)

F Kevin Hayes, Flyers (1st)

F Jack Hughes, Devils (2nd)

F Brock Nelson, Islanders (1st)

F Alex Ovechkin, Capitals (8th)

F Artemi Panarin, Rangers (1st)

F Andrei Svechnikov, Hurricanes (1st)

D Adam Fox, Rangers (1st)

G Igor Shesterkin, Rangers (1st)

G Ilya Sorokin, Islanders (1st)