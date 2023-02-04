Atlantic Division roster for 2023 NHL All-Star Game

The 67th edition of the NHL All-Star Game will be held at FLA Live Arena, the home of the Florida Panthers in Sunrise, Florida. The game will be played Saturday, February 4 at 3 p.m. ET. ABC will handle the broadcast and ESPN+ will handle the live stream. For the seventh time, the game format is a elimination 3-on-3 tournament featuring the four divisions against each other.

Atlantic Division roster

This is not a mistake, There are no defensemen on the Atlantic roster and there’s certainly an argument for Buffalo Sabres blue liner Rasmus Dahlin. What the roster lacks in defensemen it makes up for in scoring punch. Boston Bruins forward David Pastrnak and Tampa Bay Lightning forward Nikita Kucherov are top-5 in the NHL in scoring.

Maple Leafs C Auston Matthews was set to be on the ATL roster. He went down with a knee sprain that is expected to keep him out through the break. As a result, Matthews was replaced on the roster by Panthers C Aleksander Barkov.

The goaltending in the Atlantic is going to be strong. First-team All-Star Linus Ullmark is having a career year for the Bruins and is the betting favorite to win the Veniza Trophy (-150 at DraftKings Sportsbook). Andrei Vasilevskiy has won a Vezina in 2019 and has a Conn Smythe Trophy from 2021 in his collection.

F Nikita Kucherov, Lightning (4th)

F Dylan Larkin, Red Wings (3rd)

F Mitchell Marner, Maple Leafs (2nd)

F Aleksander Barkov, Panthers (1st)

F David Pastrnak, Bruins (3rd)

F Nick Suzuki, Canadiens (2nd)

F Tage Thompson, Sabres (1st)

F Brady Tkachuk, Senators (3rd)

F Matthew Tkachuk, Panthers (2nd)

G Andrei Vasilevskiy, Lightning (4th)

G Linus Ullmark, Bruins (1st)