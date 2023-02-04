Who is the Captain of the Pacific Division team in 2023 NHL All-Star Game?

The 2023 NHL All-Star Game will take place Saturday, February 4 at FLA Live Arena in Sunrise, Florida. The event will be a 3-on-3 single-game elimination tournament pitting the league’s four divisions against each other. ABC will handle the live broadcast starting at 3 p.m. ET and ESPN+ will handle the live stream.

Who is the Pacific Division captain for 2023 NHL All-Star Game?

Edmonton Oilers star Connor McDavid has been the best offensive player in the NHL since his debut in 2015. The 26-year-old has won the Hart Memorial Trophy twice (2017, 2021), the Ted Lindsay Award three times (2017, 2018, 2021) for best player as voted on by his peers, and the Art Ross Trophy four times (2017, 2018. 2021 and 2022) for leading the NHL in points.

McDavid is likely to win his third Hart Trophy. He is currently the oddsmakers favorite, betting at -700 on DraftKings Sportsbook. McDavid is on a torrid pace this season with 41 goals and 51 assists through 50 games. He is well on pace to a 150-point season, joining Wayne Gretzky, Mario Lemieux, Phil Esposito, Steve Yzerman and Bernie Nicholls as the only NHL players to reach the mark.

He will join two other teammates from the Oilers (forward Leon Draisaitl and goalie Stuart Skinner.