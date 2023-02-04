Who is the Captain of the Central Division team in 2023 NHL All-Star Game?

The 2023 NHL All-Star Game is set for 3 p.m. ET on Saturday afternoon in Sunrise, Florida, home of the Florida Panthers. The Central Division All-Stars will take on the Pacific Division All-Stars in the ASG tournament. Here we’ll go over who will serve as captain of the Central All-Stars.

Who is the Central Division captain for 2023 NHL All-Star Game?

Colorado Avalanche C Nathan MacKinnon will serve as captain of the Central Division. MacKinnon has missed 11 games this season but has 54 points in 37 games. He’s joined by teammates Mikko Rantanen and Cale Makar on the Central roster. MacKinnon will also partake in the NHL Skills Competition in the Splash Shot challenge with his friend Pittsburgh Penguins C Sidney Crosby, who is on the Metro Division roster.

Also on the Central team is Minnesota Wild RW Kirill Kaprizov, Dallas Stars RW Jason Robertson, Winnipeg Jets G Connor Hellebuyck and Nashville Predators G Juuse Saros among others.