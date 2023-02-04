Who is the Captain of the Atlantic Division team in 2023 NHL All-Star Game?

The NHL All-Star Game will take place with the Central Division vs. the Pacific Division at 3 p.m. ET in Sunrise, Florida, home of the Florida Panthers on Saturday afternoon. In the Atlantic Division, we have plenty of big names, including Boston Bruins W David Pastrnak and Tampa Bay Lightning W Nikita Kucherov. Here we’ll go over who will be captain for the Atlantic Division All-Stars.

Who is the Atlantic Division captain for 2023 NHL All-Star Game?

Who do you think it is? Washington Capitals LW Alex Ovechkin is in 12th All-Star Game appearance and will serve as captain for the Atlantic Division, which is pretty stacked. On top of Ovie and the two top forward mentioned above, the ATL will have Mitch Marner, Matthew Tkachuk, Aleksander Barkov, Brady Tkachuk, Dylan Larkin, Tage Thompson, Linus Ullmark and Andrei Vasilevskiy.

The Atlantic Division will take on the Metropolitan Division All-Stars at 4 p.m. ET on Saturday. Historically, the Atlantic Division hasn’t fared well, losing to the Metro three times and losing in the final three times since the current format was introduced. This year could be different for the Atlantic Division. They are slight favorites over the Metro at -120 and have the same odds as the Central to win the ASG at +250.