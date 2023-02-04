Where is the 2023 NHL All-Star Game?

The NHL presents the 2023 NHL All-Star Game at FLA Live Arena in Sunrise, Florida on Saturday, February 4. The game will pit the league’s four divisions (Metropolitan, Atlantic, Central and Pacific) will play in a 3-on-3 elimination tournament. The game will be broadcast on ABC and streamed on ESPN+. Last year the Metropolitan division won the tournament for the third time. Claude Giroux, who played for the Philadelphia Flyers last season, was the game’s MVP.

2023 NHL All-Star Game info

Date: Saturday, February 4

Location: FLA Live Arena, Sunrise, Florida

Host Team: Florida Panthers

TV Channel: ABC

Live stream ESPN+

This is the second time the All-Star Game has been at Sunrise. In 2003 the Western Conference beat the Eastern Conference 6-5 in a shootout with Dany Heatley of the Atlanta Thrashers (now Winnipeg Jets) was the MVP.

This will be the seventh time with the four-division 3-on-3 tournament format. The Metropolitan has won three and the Pacific division has won three.