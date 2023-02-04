When does the 2023 NHL All-Star Game begin?

The 2023 NHL All-Star Game will be held at the home of the Florida Panthers, FLA Live Arena in Sunrise, Florida on Saturday, February 4. For the seventh year the format will be a 3-on-3 single game elimination tournament pitting the league’s four divisions against each other. The Metropolitan division won the 2022 tournament, beating the Central, 5-3, in the final.

2023 NHL All-Star Game info

Date: Saturday, February 4

Start time: 3 p.m. ET

TV Channel: ABC

Live Stream: ESPN+

The Central and Pacific divisions will tangle in the first semifinal shortly after 3 p.m. ET. The Pacific features three members of the Edmonton Oilers — forwards Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl and goalie Stuart Skinner. The Central has three member so of the defending champion Colorado Avalanche — forward Nathan MacKinnon and Mikko Rantanen and defenseman Cale Makar.

The Central division is a -125 favorite to win the semifinal and +250 to win the tournament at DraftKings Sportsbook. Pacific is +105 and +300 respectively.

In the second semifinal the Metropolitan and Atlantic divisions will play at around 4 p.m. ET. The Metropolitan division has three New York Rangers — forward Artemi Panarin, defenseman Adam Fox and goalie Igor Shesterkin. The Atlantic will be lead by two Panthers — forwards Sasha Barkov and Matthew Tkachuk.

The Atlantic is -120 favorite to win the semifinal and +250 to win the tournmanet. The Metropolitan is +100 and +300.