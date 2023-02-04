How to watch 2023 NHL All-Star Game via live stream

The 2023 NHL All-Star Game will be held at the home of the Florida Panthers, FLA Live Arena in Sunrise, Florida on Saturday, February 4. For the seventh year the format will be a 3-on-3 single game elimination tournament pitting the league’s four divisions against each other. The Metropolitan division won the 2022 tournament, beating the Central, 5-3, in the final.

2023 NHL All-Star Game live stream

Live stream: ESPN

TV channel: ABC

Start time: 3 p.m.

Odds (to win tournament via DraftKings Sportsbook): Atlantic +250; Central +250; Pacific +300; Metropolitan +300.

Since going to the tournament format, the All-Star Game has made it an effort to showcase the 3-on-3 format that’s used during overtimes in the regular season. The open ice allows for a lot of back and forth action with odd-man rushes, breakaways and exciting saves from the goaltenders. It has made for some fun moments even though there is a general consensus that the 5-on-5 action was better.

Don’t expect a lot of checking and defense in the semifinals, heck the Atlantic division doesn’t have a defenseman on the roster. But the finals will tighten up considerably with both teams playing more responsible in the zone and the goalies kicking their games up a notch.