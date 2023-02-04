Who are the announcers for the 2023 NHL All-Star Game?

The 2023 NHL All-Star Game will be coming from FLA Live Arena in Sunrise, Florida on Saturday, February 4. For the seventh time the format will be a 3-on-3 single-game elimination tournament between the league’s four divisions. ABC will handle the live broadcast starting at 3 p.m. ET and ESPN+ will have the live stream.

The Atlantic and Central divisions are +250 to win the tournament at DraftKings Sportsbook. The Pacific and Metropolitan are +300.

2023 NHL All-Star Game announcers

ABC will use their primary broadcast team for Saturday’s game. Sean McDonough will handle the play-by-play with 18-year NHL veteran Ray Ferraro providing the color commentary. Emily Kaplan, who was a celebrity coach for the Alumni game on Wednesday, will be reporting on news from the ice level. Former NHL official Dave Jackson will be the rules analyst on hand.

When they cut away to the studio it will be Steve Levy hosting for ANBC with Hall of Famers Mark Messier and Chris Chelios also on the desk providing insight and analysis. On the ESPN+ stream it will be Sportscenter anchor Linda Cohn as the studio host and former NHL coach Barry Melrose providing the analysis.