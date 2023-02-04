Picks, predictions for 2023 NHL All-Star Game

The 2023 NHL All-Star Game will be held at the home of the Florida Panthers, FLA Live Arena in Sunrise, Florida on Saturday, February 4. The format of the game will be a four-team, single-elimination 3-on-3 tournanment pitting the league’s four divisions against each other. ABC will handle the live broadcast of the game at 3 p.m. ET with ESPN+ taking care of the live stream.

2023 NHL All-Star Game predictions

The first semifinal will feature the Central division, led by Colorado Avalanche forward Nathan MacKinnon and Minnesota Wild center Kirill Kaprisov, against the Pacific Division, who will be led by Edmonton Oilers star Connor McDavid. The Central division is a -125 favorite to win the game at DraftKings Sportsbook. Central is +250 to win the tournament while Pacific is +105 and +300 respectively.

In the second semifinal it will be crowd favorite Atlantic division led by Panthers stars Sasha Barkov and Matthew Tkachuk against the Metropolitan Division and Washington Capitals 800-goal scorer Alex Ovechkin. The Atlantic is a slight favorite at -120 to win the semifinal and +250 to win the tournament. The Metropolitan is +100 and +300.

The Metropolitan and Pacific divisions have dominated this format, with each division winning the tournament three times. The Atlantic will work hard to win that semifinal and hope that they can get the Central in the final to guarantee a first-time winner.

Expect strong goaltending from the Atlantic to be the deciding factor this year as they become the first host division under this 3-on-3 format to win the tournament with Panthers newcomer Tkachuk winning the MVP award.