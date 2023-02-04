 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

UFC Fight Night odds: Betting odds for Derrick Lewis vs. Serghei Spivac

UFC Fight Night comes to you live from the Apex in Las Vegas on Sunday, February 5. We break down odds over on DraftKings Sportsbook.

By christian.crittenden
MMA: UFC 272 - Spivac vs Hardy Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports

UFC Fight Night is set to take place on Saturday, Feb. 4 live from the UFC Apex Las Vegas, Nev. The 12-bout event will begin at 10:00 p.m. EST and carry over into Sunday, with the main card beginning at 1:00 a.m EST. The main event of the evening will be a heavyweight bout between Derrick Lewis and Serghei Spivac.

Here’s a look at the full list of odds

UFC Fight Night odds

Main card

Derrick Lewis: +195
Serghei Spivac: -230

Da-un Jung: -240
Devin Clark: +200

Marcin Tybura: -135
Blagoy Ivanov: +115

Dooho Choi: -190
Kyle Nelson: +160

Yusaku Kinoshita: -315
Adam Fugitt: +260

Preliminary card

Jeka Saragih: -105
Anshul Jubli: -115

Jeongyeong Lee: -250
Yi Zha: +210

Toshiomi Kazama: +340
Rinya Nakamura: -425

Seungguk Choi: +160
Hyunsung Park: -190

Ji Yeon Kim: -265
Mandy Bohm: +225

Junyong Park: -200
Denis Tiuliulin: +210

Tatsuro Taira: -1150
Jesus Aguilar: +750

More From DraftKings Nation