UFC Fight Night odds: Betting odds for Derrick Lewis vs. Serghei Spivac

UFC Fight Night is set to take place on Saturday, Feb. 4 live from the UFC Apex Las Vegas, Nev. The 12-bout event will begin at 10:00 p.m. EST and carry over into Sunday, with the main card beginning at 1:00 a.m EST. The main event of the evening will be a heavyweight bout between Derrick Lewis and Serghei Spivac.
Here’s a look at the full list of odds
UFC Fight Night odds
Main card
Derrick Lewis: +195
Serghei Spivac: -230
Da-un Jung: -240
Devin Clark: +200
Marcin Tybura: -135
Blagoy Ivanov: +115
Dooho Choi: -190
Kyle Nelson: +160
Yusaku Kinoshita: -315
Adam Fugitt: +260
Preliminary card
Jeka Saragih: -105
Anshul Jubli: -115
Jeongyeong Lee: -250
Yi Zha: +210
Toshiomi Kazama: +340
Rinya Nakamura: -425
Seungguk Choi: +160
Hyunsung Park: -190
Ji Yeon Kim: -265
Mandy Bohm: +225
Junyong Park: -200
Denis Tiuliulin: +210
Tatsuro Taira: -1150
Jesus Aguilar: +750