UFC Fight Night odds: Betting odds for Derrick Lewis vs. Serghei Spivac

UFC Fight Night is set to take place on Saturday, Feb. 4 live from the UFC Apex Las Vegas, Nev. The 12-bout event will begin at 10:00 p.m. EST and carry over into Sunday, with the main card beginning at 1:00 a.m EST. The main event of the evening will be a heavyweight bout between Derrick Lewis and Serghei Spivac.

Here’s a look at the full list of odds

UFC Fight Night odds

Main card

Derrick Lewis: +195

Serghei Spivac: -230

Da-un Jung: -240

Devin Clark: +200

Marcin Tybura: -135

Blagoy Ivanov: +115

Dooho Choi: -190

Kyle Nelson: +160

Yusaku Kinoshita: -315

Adam Fugitt: +260

Preliminary card

Jeka Saragih: -105

Anshul Jubli: -115

Jeongyeong Lee: -250

Yi Zha: +210

Toshiomi Kazama: +340

Rinya Nakamura: -425

Seungguk Choi: +160

Hyunsung Park: -190

Ji Yeon Kim: -265

Mandy Bohm: +225

Junyong Park: -200

Denis Tiuliulin: +210

Tatsuro Taira: -1150

Jesus Aguilar: +750