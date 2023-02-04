Breaking down cut line for the 2023 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

Update 2:18 p.m. With 82 golfers at -1 or better, the cut line may be moving up to -2. Mitchell Keith has made his way to the top of the leaderboard with a score of -11 through seven holes. Matt Kuchar and Matt Fitzpatrick have both dropped to +1 through five holes.

Update 1:37 p.m. Thanks to some lousy weather conditions on the Monterey Peninsula, the line is moving away from red numbers. We’re down to just 66 golfers at -1 or better, which means the 22 players currently at even par have to feel good about their chances to be a part of tomorrow’s action as well.

There have been three withdrawals already, as Cameron Percy, Andrew Landry and Justin Suh are already out of the event.

The PGA TOUR teed off the third round of the 2023 AT&T on Saturday. Joseph Bramlett has taken the lead early in Round 3, but there’s still plenty of golf to play.

The first trios teed off on Saturday at 10:30 a.m. ET. It should be about 3:00 p.m. before we have a solid idea of what the final cut line should be, but many participants will know they’re heading home after holing out on 18.

How is the cut line determined?

The cut line after 54 holes, with each player having played all three of the courses in the rotation (Spyglass Hill, Pebble Beach, and Monterrey Peninsula Country Club), is the top 60* players plus those tied at the end of that group.

* This is an update from the PGA TOUR that was made during the round today. Players that finish 61-65 will now be given FedEx Cup Points for making a cut and will be paid their normal place, but will not play on Sunday.

What is the projected cut line for Pebble Beach as of now?

Right now the cut line is a -1, with 83 golfers at that number or better so far.

Who is not projected to make the cut?

Dylan Frittelli is +11 after his first two rounds, and he can head to the airport after his loop today. Webb Simpson is at +1 after 8 holes on Saturday, and will have some work to do to make tomorrow’s field.