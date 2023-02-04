Who won NASCAR’s Busch Light Clash race last year?

The 2023 Busch Light Clash at the Coliseum will take place on Sunday, February 5. The Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum in Los Angeles, California will host this weekend’s events. Qualifying will begin on Saturday, February 4 and will continue on Sunday in the form of four heats and two last-chance qualifiers. The eventual field of 27 cars will begin the actual race at 8 p.m. ET on Fox.

2022 was the first year that this race was held at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Joey Logano ended up winning the race in just under an hour. Kyle Busch came in second, with Austin Dillon finishing in third. Although an exhibition race, the victory set Logano up well as he went on to win the 2022 NASCAR Championship.

The race has always preceded the Daytona 500, and prior to 2022 it was held at the Daytona International Speedway. While typically utilizing the oval course, 2021 saw the drivers take to the road course. Kyle Busch ended up winning in an hour and a half. The 2020 race was the last iteration held on the Dayton oval and Erik Jones came away with the victory.