NASCAR qualifying: Start time, live stream, TV channel for first round qualifying Busch Light Clash

We go over how you can watch the qualifying event for the NASCAR Busch Light Clash at the LA Memorial Coliseum.

By TeddyRicketson
Driver Kyle Larson arrives for the groundbreaking ceremony ahead of the 2023 Busch Light Clash at The Coliseum at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on December 15, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. Photo by Meg Oliphant/Getty Images

The NASCAR regular season is set to get going on Sunday, February 19, with the Daytona 500. Before we get there, the Busch Light Clash at the Coliseum exhibition race will take place on Sunday, February 5. Ahead of the race, there will be multiple rounds for qualifying. The first round will run on Saturday, February 4, on FS1.

There will be a lengthy practice session starting at 6 p.m. ET as the drivers are divided into three groups to just help out with traffic on the track during practice. The first round of qualifying is set to begin at 8:30 p.m. ET on FS1. Each driver will go through a single-car, three-lap qualifier. The first will be untimed and a warm-up lap. The second two will count, and the fastest lap will be used for the standings. Saturday’s qualifier will help determine the heat order for the second round of qualifying ahead of Sunday’s race.

If you aren’t around a TV to watch qualifying on Saturday, you can live stream it at FOX Live or using the FOX Sports App. It will require a cable login with access to FS1. If you don’t have a cable login, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the race.

How to watch first-round qualifying for the RACENAME

Date: Saturday, February 4
Time: 8:30 p.m. ET
TV channel: FS1
Live stream: FS1, FOX Sports App

Entry list

2023 Busch Light Clash at the Coliseum Entry List

Pos. Driver Car #
1 Ross Chastain 1
2 Austin Cindric 2
3 Austin Dillon 3
4 Kevin Harvick 4
5 Kyle Larson 5
6 Brad Keselowski 6
7 Corey LaJoie 7
8 Kyle Busch 8
9 Chase Elliott 9
10 Aric Almirola 10
11 Denny Hamlin 11
12 Ryan Blaney 12
13 Chase Briscoe 14
14 J. J. Yeley 15
15 A. J. Allmendinger 16
16 Chris Buescher 17
17 Martin Truex Jr. 19
18 Christopher Bell 20
19 Harrison Burton 21
20 Joey Logano 22
21 Bubba Wallace Jr. 23
22 William Byron 24
23 Justin Haley 31
24 Michael McDowell 34
25 Todd Gilliland 38
26 Ryan Preece 41
27 Noah Gragson 42
28 Erik Jones 43
29 Tyler Reddick 45
30 Ricky Stenhouse Jr. 47
31 Alex Bowman 48
32 Cody Ware 51
33 Ty Gibbs 54
34 Ty Dillon 77
35 B. J. McLeod 78
36 Daniel Suárez 99

