NASCAR qualifying: Start time, live stream, TV channel for first round qualifying Busch Light Clash

The NASCAR regular season is set to get going on Sunday, February 19, with the Daytona 500. Before we get there, the Busch Light Clash at the Coliseum exhibition race will take place on Sunday, February 5. Ahead of the race, there will be multiple rounds for qualifying. The first round will run on Saturday, February 4, on FS1.

There will be a lengthy practice session starting at 6 p.m. ET as the drivers are divided into three groups to just help out with traffic on the track during practice. The first round of qualifying is set to begin at 8:30 p.m. ET on FS1. Each driver will go through a single-car, three-lap qualifier. The first will be untimed and a warm-up lap. The second two will count, and the fastest lap will be used for the standings. Saturday’s qualifier will help determine the heat order for the second round of qualifying ahead of Sunday’s race.

If you aren’t around a TV to watch qualifying on Saturday, you can live stream it at FOX Live or using the FOX Sports App. It will require a cable login with access to FS1. If you don’t have a cable login, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the race.

How to watch first-round qualifying for the RACENAME

Date: Saturday, February 4

Time: 8:30 p.m. ET

TV channel: FS1

Live stream: FS1, FOX Sports App

Entry list