NASCAR qualifying results: Live updates as qualifying heat lineups set for Busch Light Clash

We’ve got updates as Saturday qualifying settles lineups for the four Sunday qualifying heats at the Busch Light Clash at the LA Memorial Coliseum.

By TeddyRicketson
NASCAR Cup Series driver Erik Jones (43) races alongside Ross Chastain (1) during testing at Phoenix Raceway. Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

The 2023 Busch Light Clash at the Coliseum exhibition race will be held on Sunday, February 5. The first round of qualifying will take place on Saturday, and it will help determine the heat order for Sunday’s second qualifying event. The first qualifier will begin at 8:30 p.m. ET on Saturday, airing on FS1.

Each driver will go through a single-car, three-lap qualifier. The first will be untimed and a warm-up lap. The second two will count, and the fastest lap will be used for the standings. Saturday’s qualifier will help determine the heat order for the second round of qualifying ahead of Sunday’s race. The fastest driver will be on the pole for Heat No. 1, second will be the pole for Heat No. 2, third on the pole for Heat No. 3 and fourth on the pole for Heat No. 4. Then the fifth fastest driver will start in second for Heat No. 1, sixth will start second in Heat No. 2, and the heats will be filled out that way.

Heat No. 1 Pole Winner: TBD
Heat No. 2 Pole Winner: TBD
Heat No. 3 Pole Winner: TBD
Heat No. 4 Pole Winner: TBD

Here is the full entry list for Sunday’s Busch Light Clash at the Coliseum Cup Series exhibition race. We’ll update it with the full starting lineup of each grid as qualifying wraps.

2023 Busch Light Clash at the Coliseum Entry List

Pos. Driver Car #
Pos. Driver Car #
1 Ross Chastain 1
2 Austin Cindric 2
3 Austin Dillon 3
4 Kevin Harvick 4
5 Kyle Larson 5
6 Brad Keselowski 6
7 Corey LaJoie 7
8 Kyle Busch 8
9 Chase Elliott 9
10 Aric Almirola 10
11 Denny Hamlin 11
12 Ryan Blaney 12
13 Chase Briscoe 14
14 J. J. Yeley 15
15 A. J. Allmendinger 16
16 Chris Buescher 17
17 Martin Truex Jr. 19
18 Christopher Bell 20
19 Harrison Burton 21
20 Joey Logano 22
21 Bubba Wallace Jr. 23
22 William Byron 24
23 Justin Haley 31
24 Michael McDowell 34
25 Todd Gilliland 38
26 Ryan Preece 41
27 Noah Gragson 42
28 Erik Jones 43
29 Tyler Reddick 45
30 Ricky Stenhouse Jr. 47
31 Alex Bowman 48
32 Cody Ware 51
33 Ty Gibbs 54
34 Ty Dillon 77
35 B. J. McLeod 78
36 Daniel Suárez 99

