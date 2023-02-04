NASCAR qualifying results: Live updates as qualifying heat lineups set for Busch Light Clash

The 2023 Busch Light Clash at the Coliseum exhibition race will be held on Sunday, February 5. The first round of qualifying will take place on Saturday, and it will help determine the heat order for Sunday’s second qualifying event. The first qualifier will begin at 8:30 p.m. ET on Saturday, airing on FS1.

Each driver will go through a single-car, three-lap qualifier. The first will be untimed and a warm-up lap. The second two will count, and the fastest lap will be used for the standings. Saturday’s qualifier will help determine the heat order for the second round of qualifying ahead of Sunday’s race. The fastest driver will be on the pole for Heat No. 1, second will be the pole for Heat No. 2, third on the pole for Heat No. 3 and fourth on the pole for Heat No. 4. Then the fifth fastest driver will start in second for Heat No. 1, sixth will start second in Heat No. 2, and the heats will be filled out that way.

Here is the full entry list for Sunday’s Busch Light Clash at the Coliseum Cup Series exhibition race. We’ll update it with the full starting lineup of each grid as qualifying wraps.