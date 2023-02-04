Full undercard for Amanda Serrano vs. Erika Cruz featherweight title fight

It’s not everyday you see four titles on the line in a single bout, but that is exactly what we will get on Saturday night when Amanda Serrano (43-2-1, 30 KO’s) and Erika Cruz (15-1, 3 KO’s) fight for the IBF, WBA, WBC, and WBO women’s featherweight titles. The main card will get underway at 8 p.m. ET from Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden in New York. You can watch on DAZN.

Serrano is the -800 moneyline favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, making Cruz a +500 underdog in this battle for the undisputed featherweight championship.

The fight features a clash of styles with Serrano a more powerful puncher and Cruz a more finesse boxer. Where Serrano has registered a knockout in two of every three fights, Cruz has knocked out her opponent in fewer than one in five. Cruz will have to outlast an early Serrano barrage, but then actually out-box Serrano to have a chance of winning by decision.

If Serrano emerges victorious as expected, it could set up a rematch with Katie Taylor, for which she would have to return to the lightweight division. Many called Serrano vs. Taylor I the greatest women’s boxing match in history. To get a Serrano vs. Taylor II, Serrano has to take care of business in the same ring where Taylor beat her last year.

The card also includes a fight for the undisputed junior lightweight title. Alycia Baumgardner is a -900 favorite while Elhem Mekhaled is a +550 underdog.

Full Card for Amanda Serrano vs. Erika Cruz