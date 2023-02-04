Alycia Baumgardner vs. Elhem Mekhaled fight time, live stream, more for junior lightweight title bout

Alycia Baumgardner (13-1-0, 7 KO’s) will take on Elhem Mekhaled (15-1-0, 3 KO’s) Saturday night at Madison Square Garden Theater in New York as Baumgardner tries to claim her sixth title, the vacant WBA super-featherweight title. She already holds the WBC, IBO, IBF, WBO, and The Ring super-featherweight titles heading into this bout to crown an undisputed champ.

How to watch Alycia Baumgardner vs. Elhem Mekhaled

The main card gets underway at 8 p.m. ET with ring walks planned to begin at 9 p.m. ET. You can watch the fight on DAZN.

Fighter history

While Baumgardner has fought in fewer professional rounds and matches, she is the more accomplished fighter in this bout. She also has a huge power advantage, evidenced by her seven knockouts in 14 fights compared to Mekhaled’s three in 16. Baumgardner has won her last five fights, which have spanned the last three years.

Mekhaled is slightly more experienced than Baumgardner, but is more of a finesse fighter and will face a stiff test Saturday night. Mekhaled, like Baumgardner, is an orthodox boxer and began her professional career in 2017. The British boxer would register her biggest career win if she topples Baumgardner.

Full card for Alycia Baumgardner vs. Elhem Mekhaled