Amanda Serrano vs. Erika Cruz fight time, live stream, more for women’s featherweight title bout

Amanda Serrano (43-2-1, 30 KO’s) puts three women’s featherweight titles on the line against Erika Cruz (15-1, 3 KO’s) on Saturday night at Hulu Arena at Madison Square Garden. A win would give her a fourth, Cruz’s WBA title. It is the headline of a tremendous card.

How to watch Amanda Serrano vs. Erika Cruz

The main card gets underway at 8 p.m. ET with ring walks for the main event expected around 9:53 p.m. ET. You can watch the fights on DAZN.

Fighter history

Serrano is one of the most decorated women’s boxers of her era. She has fought in seven different divisions, but has only ever fought in one undisputed title match, a loss against Katie Taylor last Spring that many called the greatest women’s boxing match ever. A win over Cruz could land Serrano a rematch with Taylor, who fights as a lightweight.

Cruz’s professional experience dwarfs that of Serrano––she’s fought in 16 pro bouts compared to Serrano’s 45. But she is coming off a couple of the biggest wins of her career, both against Jelena Mrdjenovich who she claimed the WBA title from. An upset win over Serrano would surely be the biggest of her career.

Full card for Amanda Serrano vs. Erika Cruz