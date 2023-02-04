The 2023 NHL All-Star Game will be played Saturday, February 4 at FLA Live Arena, the home of the Florida Panthers, in Sunrise, Florida. The event will continue its 3-on-3 single-game elimination tournament between the league’s four divisions that started in 2016. ABC will handle the live broadcast at 3 p.m. ET and ESPN+ will have the stream. Last year the event was held in Las Vegas, where the Metropolitan division won for the third time.

2023 NHL All-Star Game Bracket

Central Division vs. Pacific Division

Start time: 3 p.m. ET

The Central Division is a slight -125 favorite at DraftKings Sportsbooks. Their roster has three members of the defending Stanley Cup champion Colorado Avalanche in Nathan MacKinnon, Mikko Rantanen and Cale Makar. With Jason Robertson (Dallas Stars) and Kirill Kaprizov (Minnesota Wild) up front providing additional offense and Makar and Seth Jones (Chicago Blackhawks) at the blue line, the Central have the most balanced roster in the tournament.

The Pacific counters with Connor McDavid and the Edmonton Oilers superstar might be all they need. He and his linemate Leon Draisaitl will be leaned on for a lot of the scoring. It’s also Bo Horvat’s swan song in the division as the former Vancouver Canuck was recently traded to the New York Islanders. The Pacific are betting at +105 to win the semifinal.

Metropolitan Division vs. Atlantic Division

Start time: 4 p.m. ET

The Metropolitan division features the two goal scoring leaders among active players with Washington Capitals star Alex Ovechkin and Pittsburgh Penguins center Sidney Crosby. There going to be a lot of support for those greybeards to put on a show Saturday. The Metropolitan division is a +100 slight underdog in the semifinal.

The host division has never won the All-Star Game tournament, but the Atlantic hopes to change that this year. Unfortunately Toronto Maple Leafs goal scorer Auston Matthews won’t be in the game, but there’s plenty of offensive punch with Sasha Barkov (Panthers) and Nikita Kucherov (Tampa Bay Lightning). The Atlantic, who at -120 on the moneyline to win the semifinal, had the best goalie tandem in the game with Andrei Vasilevskiy (LIghtning) and like Veniza winner Linus Ullmark (Boston Bruins).

NHL All-Star Game Final

Start time: 5 p.m. ET

Winner A vs. Winner B