Alycia Baumgardner vs. Elhem Mekhaled: Live updates, round-by-round scoring, winner

Alycia Baumgardner and Elhem Mekhaled are facing off on Saturday, February 4 in a junior lightweight bout. We’ll be updating round by round.

By DKNation Staff
Alycia Baumgardner celebrates with the IBF, IBO, WBC and WBO Super Featherweight World Title Belts after victory in the IBF, IBO, WBC and WBO Super Featherweight World Title fight between Mikaela Mayer and Alycia Baumgardner on the Shields vs Marshall Boxxer fight night which is the first women’s only boxing card in the UK at The O2 Arena on October 15, 2022 in London, England. Photo by James Chance/Getty Images

Alycia Baumgardner (13-1) and Elhem Mekhaled (14-0) will meet on Saturday, February 4 in a super-featherweight title showdown. The bout will take place at Madison Square Garden and you can watch the fight on DAZN. Ring walks for this fight are projected for 9 p.m. ET with the main card starting at 8 p.m. and the main event getting underway at approximately 10 p.m.

Baumgardner stands alone on top of the women’s super featherweight weight-class and will try to capture her sixth title in the division. Fresh off a split decision win over Mikaela Mayer, Baumgardner currently holds the WBC, IBO, IBF, WBO, and The Ring super-featherweight titles. She comes into this fight on a five bout win-streak. A win over Mekhaled and she will claim the vacant WBA super-featherweight title.

Mekhaled boasts an unblemished record of 14 wins and no losses. Her last fight was in 2019, an unanimous decision victory over Karina Kopinska. Baumgardner is a -900 betting favorite at Draftkings Sportsbook, as Mekhaled is +550 underdog. Baumgardner to win by Decision or Technical Decision checks in at -210 and for her to win by KO/TKO/DQ those odds are +260.

Alycia Baumgardner vs. Elhem Mekhaled round-by-round results

