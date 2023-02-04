Alycia Baumgardner vs. Elhem Mekhaled: Live updates, round-by-round scoring, winner

Alycia Baumgardner (13-1) and Elhem Mekhaled (14-0) will meet on Saturday, February 4 in a super-featherweight title showdown. The bout will take place at Madison Square Garden and you can watch the fight on DAZN. Ring walks for this fight are projected for 9 p.m. ET with the main card starting at 8 p.m. and the main event getting underway at approximately 10 p.m.

Baumgardner stands alone on top of the women’s super featherweight weight-class and will try to capture her sixth title in the division. Fresh off a split decision win over Mikaela Mayer, Baumgardner currently holds the WBC, IBO, IBF, WBO, and The Ring super-featherweight titles. She comes into this fight on a five bout win-streak. A win over Mekhaled and she will claim the vacant WBA super-featherweight title.

Mekhaled boasts an unblemished record of 14 wins and no losses. Her last fight was in 2019, an unanimous decision victory over Karina Kopinska. Baumgardner is a -900 betting favorite at Draftkings Sportsbook, as Mekhaled is +550 underdog. Baumgardner to win by Decision or Technical Decision checks in at -210 and for her to win by KO/TKO/DQ those odds are +260.

