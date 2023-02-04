Amanda Serrano vs. Erika Cruz: Live updates, round-by-round scoring, winner

Amanda Serrano (43-2) and Erika Cruz (15-1) will square off on Saturday, February 4 for the undisputed women’s featherweight title. The IBF, WBA, WBC and WBO women’s world featherweight titles are on the line in an DAZN card taking place at the Hulu Theater in Madison Square Garden.

The main card gets underway at 8 p.m. ET with ring walks for the main event expected around 9:53 p.m. ET.

Serrano is looking to expand from her unanimous decision victory over Sarah Mahfoud and become the undisputed women’s featherweight champion. Her last opportunity at an undisputed title fell short as she was upended by Katie Taylor. If she lands a win over Cruz, many believe a second shot at Taylor could be on the horizon for the 14-year-old boxing pro.

Cruz is not nearly as experienced as Serrano, but is coming off the biggest win of her career over Jelena Mrdjenovich, where she was able to capture the WBA featherweight title. On paper, she has not lost a fight since 2016 and a victory over Serrano would most certainly be the biggest of his professional tenure.

Serrano comes into the bout as a -800 favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook. While Cruz is a +500 underdog.

We’ll be provided live updates throughout the fight with round-by-round scoring below.

Amanda Serrano vs. Erika Cruz round-by-round results

