Picks, predictions for Kansas vs. Iowa State on Saturday, February 4

The No. 8 Kansas Jayhawks visit the No. 13 Iowa State Cyclones at noon ET on Saturday, February 4 from James H. Hilton Coliseum in Ames, Iowa. You can catch the Big 12 clash on ESPN.

Let’s take a look at the odds and lines on DraftKings Sportsbook and make some picks.

Kansas vs. Iowa State odds

Spread: Kansas -2

Over/Under: 135.5

Moneyline: Iowa State -130, Kansas +110

Kansas (18-4, 6-3 Big 12) will enter February looking for a third consecutive victory, coming off an impressive showing with a 90-78 home win over the Kansas State Wildcats on Tuesday night from 20 points and eight rebounds for Jalen Wilson. The Jayhawks are rated ninth overall in KenPom and are inside the top 20 offensively and defensively in adjusted efficiency. The Jayhawks have a number of players banged up but are expected to have Bobby Pettiford and Kevin McCullar available after both sustained injuries against Kansas State. Reserve guard MJ Rice could be unavailable as he deals with back spasms.

Iowa State (15-6, 6-3 Big 12) will look to avoid a third straight loss after coming up short 80-77 against the Texas Tech Red Raiders in overtime on Monday night on the road despite Caleb Grill scoring 24 points on 8-of-12 shooting from beyond the arc. The Cyclones rate 19th overall in KenPom with a much stronger defense than offense. Iowa State’s D checks in at 11th in adjusted efficiency and 65th on the offensive end.

The Pick: Iowa State +2

This is a great betting spot for the Cyclones. They’re returning home for a huge matchup against the premier brand in the sport following consecutive road losses. The home court advantage will be significant, while Kansas could be feeling a little too good about itself after wins over the Kentucky Wildcats and the in-state rival within the past week. It feels like the perfect opportunity for Iowa State to come out firing and cover this number especially with the injuries piling up for the Jayhawks.