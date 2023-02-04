Picks, predictions for Virginia vs. Virginia Tech on Saturday, February 4

The No. 6 Virginia Cavaliers will hit the road for a matchup with the Virginia Tech Hokies on Saturday afternoon from Cassell Stadium in Blacksburg, Virginia. The game will start at noon ET and will air on ESPN2.

Let’s take a look at the odds and lines on DraftKings Sportsbook and make some picks.

Virginia vs. Virginia Tech odds

Spread: Va. Tech -1.5

Over/Under: 129

Moneyline: Virginia +100, Virginia Tech -120

Virginia (17-3, 9-2 ACC) will look for its eighth consecutive victory on Saturday afternoon, coming off a 67-62 road win over the Syracuse Orange on Monday as Jayden Gardner scored 17 points with eight rebounds. The Cavaliers rate 13th overall in KenPom, and they’re inside the top 25 in adjusted efficiency on both ends of the floor.

Virginia Tech (13-9, 3-8 ACC) ended a two-game winning streak with a 92-83 loss to the Miami Hurricanes on Tuesday despite Sean Pedulla and Hunter Cattoor both putting up 20 points. The Hokies check in at 53rd overall in KenPom, and they rate 35th in adjusted offensive efficiency and 74th on the defensive end. Darius Maddox missed the last two games with a family situation, and it’s unclear whether he’ll be available.

The Pick: Under 129

I have no clue who’s going to win this game, so let’s just side with the under because possessions will be very limited in this matchup. Virginia rates 359th in KenPom’s adjusted tempo, and Virginia Tech checks in at 220th in that metric. The worst unit on the floor is the Hokies defense, but that will be negated by the way Tony Bennett likes his teams to play basketball.