Picks, predictions for Michigan State vs. Rutgers on Saturday, February 4

The Michigan State Spartans are on the road again as they get set to take on the Rutgers Scarlet Knights on Saturday afternoon from Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York. The game will get started at noon ET and air on FOX.

Let’s take a look at the odds and lines on DraftKings Sportsbook and make some picks.

Michigan State vs. Rutgers odds

Spread: Rutgers -4.5

Over/Under: 126.5

Moneyline: Rutgers -190, Michigan State +160

Michigan State (14-8, 6-5 Big Ten) lost two of its last three games including a 77-61 road defeat against the top-ranked Purdue Boilermakers on Sunday despite AJ Hoggard going for 20 points with six assists. The Spartans rate 42nd overall in KenPom, and they have a better defense than offense in terms of adjusted efficiency with a D rated 32nd and an O at 63rd.

Rutgers (15-7, 7-4 Big Ten) won two of its final three matchups, coming off a dominant 90-55 home victory over the Minnesota Golden Gophers on Wednesday night as six players scored at least 10 points. The Scarlet Knights rate 17th in KenPom overall with a far better defense than offense. Rutgers checks in at No. 2 in adjusted defensive efficiency, and it rates 112th on the offensive end.

The Pick: Michigan State +4.5

The Spartans are much more balanced team with an offense that is significantly better than the Scarlet Knights on that end of the floor. Michigan State had nearly an entire week to stew over getting dominated by the best team in the country, and Tom Izzo should have this group fired up for a bounce-back performance from Madison Square Garden.