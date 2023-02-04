Picks, predictions for C. Florida vs. Cincinnati on Saturday, February 4

The Cincinnati Bearcats will take on the UCF Knights from Fifth Third Arena in Cincinnati, Ohio. The game will get started at noon ET and air on ESPNU.

Let’s take a look at the odds and lines on DraftKings Sportsbook and make some picks.

UCF vs. Cincinnati odds

Spread: Cincinnati -5

Over/Under: 138

Moneyline: Cincinnati -210, C. Fl +180

The Knights (13-8, 4-5 AAC) will look to avoid a fifth consecutive loss and is coming off a 77-70 home loss to the Temple Owls in overtime on Saturday with Lahat Thioune and Ithiel Horton scoring team highs with 13 points. The Knights rate 63rd overall in KenPom, and they’re 54th in adjusted defensive efficiency and 77th on the offensive end.

Cincinnati (15-8, 6-4 AAC) lost consecutive games until Wednesday’s dominant performance against the Tulsa Golden Hurricane 81-55 at home, and Jeremiah Davenport scored a game-high 20 points off the bench. The Bearcats rate 60th overall in KenPom, and they are rated similar in adjusted efficiency on both ends of the floor.

The Pick: Under 138

These are two very even teams, which is why I’m staying away from the point spread on Saturday afternoon. Central Florida plays at a very slow pace as the Knights rate 335th in KenPom’s adjusted tempo, which will certainly limit the number of possessions in this matchup, and neither offense is strong enough to overcome that to hit this total.