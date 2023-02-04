Picks, predictions for TCU vs. Oklahoma State on Saturday, February 4

The No. 15 TCU Horned Frogs will hit the road for a matchup with the Oklahoma State Cowboys on Saturday afternoon from Gallagher-Iba Arena in Stillwater, Oklahoma. The game will tip off at 2:00 p.m. ET and air on ESPN+.

Let’s take a look at the odds and lines on DraftKings Sportsbook and make some picks.

TCU vs. Oklahoma State odds

Spread: Oklahoma State -4

Over/Under: 137.5

Moneyline: Oklahoma State -175, TCU +150

TCU (17-5, 6-3 Big 12) won three of its last four games heading into its first game of February, coming off a 76-72 home win over the West Virginia Mountaineers behind Jakobe Coles, who scored a game-high 17 points off the bench. The Horned Frogs rate 15th overall in KenPom, and they check in at 13th in adjusted defensive efficiency and 44th offensively. Leading scorer Mike Miles is doubtful with a hyperextended knee.

Oklahoma State (13-9, 4-5 Big 12) will look to extend its winning streak to three games, and the Cowboys knocked off the Oklahoma Sooners 71-61 on Wednesday as Kalib Boone scored 18 points on 8-of-10 shooting from the floor. Oklahoma State rates 31st overall in KenPom, and the Cowboys are a one-sided team with a defense that rates seventh in adjusted efficiency but 122nd on the offensive end.

The Pick: Under 137.5

The biggest strengths in this matchup come on the defensive end of the floor for both teams, while the weaknesses are on offense. TCU plays fairly fast with an adjusted tempo at 49th but if this game is played more at Oklahoma State’s pace (162nd), the under becomes an even stronger play.