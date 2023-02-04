Picks, predictions for Auburn vs. Tennessee on Saturday, February 4

The No. 25 Auburn Tigers roll into Knoxville to take on the No. 2 Tennessee Volunteers in a big-time SEC clash. Tip-off Saturday is scheduled for 2 p.m. ET and you can catch the game on ESPN.

Let’s take a look at the odds and lines on DraftKings Sportsbook and make some picks.

Auburn vs. Tennessee odds

Spread: Tennessee -9.5

Over/Under: 134.5

Moneyline: Tennessee -500, Auburn +370

Tennessee (18-4, 7-2) is 10-1 at home this season and plays relentless defense wherever they’re playing. They’re holding opponents to just 55.1 points per game, best in the country. Their issue is that they don’t have a scorer who can put the team on his back: G Santiago Vescovi leads the team with 12.2 points per game, but ranks just No. 20 in the SEC. The Volunteers will depend on their relentless defense and balanced scoring attack to hold off the visiting Tigers.

Auburn (17-5, 7-2) got back on track against Georgia in a 21-point demolition on Wednesday. The Tigers had lost their two previous contests, their first back-to-back losses in nearly three years. Auburn’s high-low combination of G Wendell Green Jr. and F Johni Broome will have to lead the way; they both rank in the top 15 in scoring in the SEC. If the Tigers can keep it close, it will be those two who will be relied upon to seal the deal down the stretch.

The Pick: Under 134.5

Tennessee makes opponents work for every bucket they get, and that is especially true at home. Auburn averages 73.4 points per game, around the middle of the pack nationally. It is hard to say definitively whether the Vols will be able to cover a double-digit spread, but their defense should be on point and even a low total like 134 should go under.