Picks, predictions for Tulane vs. Memphis on Saturday, February 4

Saturday will feature an interesting AAC showdown as the Tulane Green Wave head up the Mississippi River to meet the Memphis Tigers at 2 p.m. ET. The game will take place at the FedExForum in Memphis, TN, and will air on ESPNU.

Let’s take a look at the odds and lines on DraftKings Sportsbook and make some picks.

Tulane vs. Memphis odds

Spread: Memphis -7

Over/Under: 159.5

Moneyline: Memphis -300, Tulane +250

Tulane (14-7, 7-3 AAC) has picked up two straight victories and is trying to creep in the bubble territory as the month of February begins. The team last dusted SMU in a 74-52 blowout on Wednesday, a game where they outscored the Mustangs 42-17 in the middle 20 portion of the contest. Jalen Cook put up 22 points, six rebounds, and five assists in the win.

Memphis (17-5, 7-2 AAC) has rattled off five straight conference victories and last put down Tulsa in an 80-68 road victory last Sunday. The Tigers gradually pulled away from the Golden Hurricane in the second half, out-rebounding their opponents 42-28 throughout the contest. DeAndre Williams made an impact with 17 points, 11 rebounds, and five assists in the win.

The Pick: Memphis -7

Memphis is 5-0 against Quad 3 opponents this year and will have a chance to pick up another win in that category against a feisty Tulane team. The Green Wave are one of the most careful teams on offense in the country but will be matched up against a Tigers team that leads the conference in defensive turnover percentage. I think a few breaks defensively will allow for Memphis to gradually pull away and cover at home.