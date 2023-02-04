Picks, predictions for Butler vs. No. 14 Marquette on Saturday, February 4

The second Big East game on Saturday’s schedule will feature the No. 14 Marquette Golden Eagles will play host to the Butler Bulldogs at 2 p.m. ET. The game will take place at the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee and will air on FS1.

Let’s take a look at the odds and lines on DraftKings Sportsbook and make some picks.

Butler vs. Marquette odds

Spread: Marquette -15

Over/Under: 143.5

Moneyline: Marquette -1600, Butler +850

Butler (11-12, 3-9 Big East) is having a brutal time in conference play and dropped its fourth straight game last Saturday in a 70-49 beatdown at the hands of Seton Hall. The Bulldogs were boatraced early in this contest, entering the half trailing by 20. They could not cut into the deficit the rest of the way as they took another hue ‘L’. Simas Lukosius dropped 11 points in the loss.

Marquette (18-5, 10-2 Big East) is in a tie for first place in the conference and have rattled off four straight victories heading into today’s battle. The team last clipped Villanova in a 73-64 victory on Wednesday, a game where the Golden Eagles forced 19 turnovers en route to the easy win. Tyler Kolek put up 20 points, six assists, and five rebounds in the victory.

The Pick: Marquette -15

Marquette has an excellent 16-6-1 record against the spread this season and has the opportunity to notch another impressive performance under its belt. The Golden Eagles boast the top offense adjusted efficiency heading into this matchup and that may be too big of an obstacle for the Bulldogs to overcome. Lay it with Marquette.