Picks, predictions for Illinois vs. Iowa on Saturday, February 4

Amidst the fiasco with the Iowa Hawkeyes canceling hundreds of tickets purchased by Illinois Fighting Illini students, the two Big Ten rivals prepare to clash on Saturday afternoon. Tip off is scheduled for 2:30 p.m. ET and you can catch the game on FOX.

Let’s take a look at the odds and lines on DraftKings Sportsbook and make some picks.

Illinois vs. Iowa odds

Spread: Iowa -3

Over/Under: 153

Moneyline: Iowa -150, Illinois +130

Illinois (16-6, 7-4) has won six of seven games since getting off to a slow start this season. Terrence Shannon Jr. has led the way with 17.2 points per game, but the Illini have failed to get consistent contributions from other scorers. They march into Iowa City boasting just a 4-3 road record this season compared to a 9-5 record at home.

Iowa (14-8, 6-5) is having a bit of a down year, but has won two straight games, double-digit victories over Rutgers and Northwestern, two teams ahead of them in the conference standings. Sharpshooter Kris Murray ranks second in the Big Ten in scoring with 20.6 points per game on 35 percent shooting from three-point land. The Hawkeyes are 11-2 at home and the crowd at Carver-Hawkeye Arena is sure to be raucous.

The Pick: Iowa -3

While Illinois has found its stride and is the deeper team, going into Iowa City is a tall task. With the Hawkeyes having seemingly turned the corner in the last couple weeks, they’re going to give the Illini all they can handle. Look for Murray to put on a show as Iowa builds momentum toward the middle to end of conference play.