Picks, predictions for No. 23 Miami vs. No. 20 Clemson on Saturday, February 4

Saturday will bring us a huge ACC showdown as the No. 23 Miami Hurricanes hit the road to take on the No. 20 Clemson Tigers at 3 p.m. ET. The game will take place at Littlejohn Coliseum in Clemson, SC, and will air on the ACC Network.

Let’s take a look at the odds and lines on DraftKings Sportsbook and make some picks.

Miami vs. Clemson odds

Spread: Clemson -2

Over/Under: 146.5

Moneyline: Clemson -135, Miami +115

Miami (17-5, 8-4 ACC) traded wins with losses all throughout the month of January and last came out on the winning side of things in a 92-83 victory over Virginia Tech on Tuesday. This game was a rollercoaster ride that had several shifts in momentum and an 8-0 run late in the second half gave the Hurricanes enough cushion to stamp another conference victory at home. Norchad Omier had 21 points and eight rebounds in the victory.

Clemson (18-5, 10-2 ACC) still sits atop the ACC standings despite having its three-game win streak snapped in a 62-54 loss to Boston College on Tuesday. The Tigers jumped out to a 19-8 lead at the start of the game before scoring only four points in the final 10 minutes of the first half to fall behind. They managed to tie the game at 45 late in the second half before a 5-0 run by the Eagles ultimately did them in. Hunter Tyson with 22 points and eight rebounds in the loss.

The Pick: Clemson ML

This figures to be a tight, coin flip showdown in upstate South Carolina on Saturday. Clemson is undefeated at home this season and is getting back Brevin Galloway, who has missed the last two games after having testicular surgery. Yes, you read that correctly and he got an NIL deal with an underwear company out of it! Anyway, I’ll lean with the Tigers on the moneyline.