Picks, predictions for No. 1 Purdue vs. No. 21 Indiana on Saturday, February 4

The top rivalry in the Hoosier State will be renewed on Saturday as the No. 1 Purdue Boilermakers head south to meet the No. 21 Indiana Hoosiers at 4 p.m. ET. The game will take place at Assembly Hall in Bloomington, IN, and will air on ESPN.

Let’s take a look at the odds and lines on DraftKings Sportsbook and make some picks.

Purdue vs. Indiana odds

Spread: Indiana -1.5

Over/Under: 139

Moneyline: Indiana -120, Purdue +100

Purdue (22-1, 11-1 Big Ten) continues to carve through Big Ten play and picked up its ninth consecutive victory by dismantling Penn State in an 80-60 win on Wednesday. The Boilermakers used their size advantage to double up the Nittany Lions on the glass, out-rebounding them 38-19 during the contest. Zach Edey had 18 points and 13 rebounds while Mason Gillis dropped 29 points off the bench.

Indiana (15-7, 6-5 Big Ten) had its five-game win streak snapped on Tuesday, falling at Maryland in a 66-55 setback. The Terrapins grabbed control of this game midway through the first half and maintained their lead for the rest of the contest, taking advantage of their free throw opportunities by making 25 of 29 attempts. Trayce Jackson-Davis had 18 points and 20 rebounds in the loss.

The Pick: Indiana ML

IU may be coming off a loss but it won’t take much for the team to get up for this one. Assembly Hall will be electric with their No. 1 ranked arch rival in the house and I think the Hoosiers will feed off that energy for the entire afternoon. The Boilermakers may be due for another loss and this is a prime spot where it could happen. Give me Indiana on the moneyline.