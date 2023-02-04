Picks, predictions for Texas vs. Kansas State on Saturday, February 4

The No. 10 Texas Longhorns take on the No. 7 Kansas State Wildcats in a battle for the first place spot in the Big 12. The game tips off at 4:00 p.m. ET on Saturday, February 4 and will air on ESPN.

Let’s take a look at the odds and lines on DraftKings Sportsbook and make some picks.

Texas vs. Kansas State odds

Spread: Texas -1

Over/Under: 150.5

Moneyline: Texas -115, K State -105

The Longhorns (18-4, 7-2 Big XII) grabbed a close win over Baylor in their latest appearance to bounce back from a loss to Tennessee. Texas is scoring 79.9 points per game at a 48.1% clip, and will look to avenge their early January loss to the Wildcats and remain at the top of the Big 12 standings. The Longhorns are 3-2 on the road.

The Wildcats (10-4, 6-3 Big XII) couldn’t pull off a win over Kansas in their latest game and will look to bounce back on their home court, where they remain undefeated. Ranked 24th at KenPom, the Wildcats are scoring 77.2 points per game, and put up 113 the last time they faced Texas.

The Pick: Over 150.5

The final score of the last matchup between these teams was 116-103. I’d take Kansas State moneyline, too, as they look to remain undefeated at home and beat Texas for a second time this season, but the over looks like a lock here between two high-powered offenses.