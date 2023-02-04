Picks, predictions for Alabama vs. LSU on Saturday, February 4

The No. 4 Alabama Crimson Tide will look to repeat against the LSU Tigers as they face off in Baton Rouge on Saturday, February 4. The game will air on ESPNU at 4:00 p.m. ET.

Let’s take a look at the odds and lines on DraftKings Sportsbook and make some picks.

Alabama vs. LSU odds

Spread: Alabama -12

Over/Under: 149

Moneyline: Alabama -650, LSU +450

Alabama (19-3, 9-0 SEC) won their latest game against Vanderbilt after a shocking loss to Oklahoma last week. The Tide are dominating SEC play right now and haven’t dropped a conference game yet. They rank fifth in adjusted defensive efficiency at KenPom and fourth in the NCAA NET rankings.

LSU (12-10, 1-8 SEC) is floating around the bottom of the conference standings and have now lost nine in a row. They rank 137th in NCAA NET rankings and 126th at KenPom. The Tigers are averaging just 67 points per night, and this likely won’t be the time to break their streak. The last time these two teams faced off, Alabama won 106-66.

The Pick: Alabama -12

LSU has lost its last nine and lost to Alabama by 40 last time they played. Though they’ll get home court advantage in this matchup, 12 points still seems like a low spread for this matchup. Go ahead and take the Tide.