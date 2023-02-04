Picks, predictions for Missouri vs. Mississippi State on Saturday, February 4

The Missouri Tigers visit SEC foe Mississippi State at 6 p.m. ET on Saturday night in Starkville. You can catch the game on ESPN.

Let’s take a look at the odds and lines on DraftKings Sportsbook and make some picks.

Missouri vs. Mississippi State odds

Spread: Mississippi State -3.5 (Projected)

Over/Under: 139

Moneyline: Mississippi State -155, Missouri +135

Missouri (17-5, 5-4) has looked like a very dangerous team at times this season and like a very pedestrian team at times this season. Lately, they’ve been trending in the dangerous direction. Star Kobe Brown is tied for fourth in the SEC in scoring with 16.5 points per game and D’Moi Hodge ranks 12th with 14.3 per contest. The Tigers have won three games in a row, including an impressive 17-point home win over Iowa State.

Mississippi State (14-8, 2-7) has won two straight games after losing their previous five. Tolu Smith (14.5 PPG) is their only viable source of offense as they’ve put up just 65.6 points per game, 302nd in the country. The Bulldogs are much better at home where they are 8-3 and most recently knocked off No. 15 TCU.

The Pick: Missouri +3.5

Missouri’s first-year head coach Dennis Gates has his team playing inspired basketball right now, and despite the fact Mississippi State is a tough place to play, the Tigers simply have shown more flashes this year than the Bulldogs. Mississippi State is going to struggle to score enough points to keep up with some of the Tigers’ top scorers who will fill up the stat sheet.