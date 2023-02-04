Picks, predictions for Washington State vs. No. 9 UCLA on Saturday, February 4

Saturday’s Pac-12 action will begin with a showdown in Westwood as the No. 9 UCLA Bruins play host to the Washington State Cougars at 7 p.m. ET. The game will take place at Pauley Pavilion in Los Angeles and will air on Pac-12 Networks.

Let’s take a look at the odds and lines on DraftKings Sportsbook and make some picks.

Washington State vs. UCLA odds

Spread: UCLA -11.5

Over/Under: 129

Moneyline: UCLA -725, Washington State +490

Washington State (10-14, 5-8 Pac-12) has dropped four of its last five games heading into tonight and were last clipped in an 80-70 loss to USC on Thursday. The Cougars actually held a 13-point lead at one point in the first half before the Trojans stormed back and grabbed control of the contest. Mouhamed Gueye had a valiant effort of 31 points and 12 rebounds in the loss.

UCLA (18-4, 9-2 Pac-12) will try to maintain its spot at the top of the Pac-12 standings and is coming off a 70-61 victory over Washington on Thursday. The Bruins led for the entire contest and had little issue keeping the Huskies at bay throughout the evening. Jamie Jaquez had 15 points and 10 rebounds in the win.

The Pick: Washington State +11.5

Wazzu has had a bumpy road through Pac-12 play but has by no means been a pushover. Only two of its eight losses on conference have come by double-digits and it played this very UCLA team down to the wire in a 67-66 loss back on December 30. I don’t anticipating the Cougars pulling a big upset here, but I do predict that they’ll cover and make the Bruins sweat a little bit.