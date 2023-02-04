Picks, predictions for Villanova vs. Creighton on Saturday, February 4

Saturday’s Big East action will conclude with the Villanova Wildcats hitting the road to meet the Creighton Bluejays at 7:30 p.m. ET. The game will take place at the CHI Health Center in Omaha, NE, and will air on Fox.

Let’s take a look at the odds and lines on DraftKings Sportsbook and make some picks.

Villanova vs. Creighton odds

Spread: Creighton -10

Over/Under: 137

Moneyline: Creighton -540, Villanova +390

Villanova (10-12, 4-7 Big East) has dropped two straight heading into this matchup and was last toppled by Marquette in a 73-64 road loss on Wednesday. The Wildcats actually led by one with 4:49 left in the ballgame before going cold on the offensive end, allowing the Golden Eagles to break off a 10-0 run down the stretch. Eric Dixon led with 14 points and six rebounds in the loss.

Creighton (14-8, 8-3 Big East) has ripped off five straight victories and is trying to break into the upper tier of the conference standings. The Bluejays last picked up a 63-53 road win over Georgetown on Wednesday, a game where they took control in the back end of the first half. Ryan Kalkbrenner dropped 16 points and eight rebounds in the win.

The Pick: Creighton -10

Creighton has been gaining momentum over the past three weeks as each of its last five victories have come by double-digits. The Bluejays outrank the Wildcats in both offensive and defensive adjusted efficiency per KenPom and will have an extreme advantage on the defensive glass in particular. This game might be close at points, but I’ll predict that home team eventually pulls away and covers here.