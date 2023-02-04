Picks, predictions for Oklahoma vs. West Virginia on Saturday, February 4

Saturday’s Big 12 schedule will conclude with a battle of two teams trying to get out of the basement as the Oklahoma Sooners head east to face the West Virginia Mountaineers at 8 p.m. ET. The game will take place at the WVU Coliseum in Morgantown, WV, and will air on ESPNews.

Let’s take a look at the odds and lines on DraftKings Sportsbook and make some picks.

Oklahoma vs. West Virginia odds

Spread: West Virginia -6

Over/Under: 138

Moneyline: West Virginia -245, Oklahoma +205

Oklahoma (12-10, 2-7 Big 12) was unable to follow up on its upset of Alabama last weekend, falling to rival Oklahoma State in a 71-61 loss on Wednesday. The Sooners were out matched from the opening tip and at one point trailed by 22 in the second half. Grant Sherfield led with 14 points in the loss.

West Virginia (13-9, 2-7 Big 12) had its two-game win streak halted on Tuesday, falling to TCU in a 76-72 setback. This was a four-point game and halftime and the Mountaineers mostly treaded water in the second half as the Horned Frogs managed to keep them at an arm’s length for the rest of the evening. Erik Stevenson led WVU with 17 points in the loss.

The Pick: Over 138

Oklahoma won by one when these two teams previously met on January 14, so this has the makings of another tight ballgame. West Virginia overs are 14-8 this season and with the Mountaineers being at home, I’ll predict that they dictate the terms of this matchup to where both teams finish in the 70’s. Take the over.