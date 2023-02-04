Picks, predictions for Florida vs. Kentucky on Saturday, February 4

We have a Saturday night SEC showdown in the Commonwealth of Kentucky to look forward to as the Florida Gators hit the road to battle the Kentucky Wildcats at 8:30 p.m. ET. The game will take place at Rupp Arena in Lexington, KY, and will air on ESPN.

Let’s take a look at the odds and lines on DraftKings Sportsbook and make some picks.

Florida vs. Kentucky odds

Spread: Kentucky -5

Over/Under: 132.5

Moneyline: Kentucky -210, Florida +180

Florida (13-9, 6-3 SEC) scored a huge upset victory at home on Tuesday, toppling No. 2 Tennessee 67-54. Trailing by four midway through the second half, the Gators took control and outscored the Volunteers 27-10 in the final 10 minutes of action. UF stymied the UT offense all night, limiting the visitors to just 28% shooting for the evening. Colin Castleton stepped up with 20 points and nine rebounds in the win.

Kentucky (15-7, 6-3 SEC) also handled its business on Tuesday, going on the road and downing Ole Miss 75-66. This was a tie game at the half before the Wildcats established a slight lead early in the second half and gradually built on it throughout the rest of the evening. UK was able to capitalize on an advantage at the free throw line, making 19 of 23 attempts vs. Ole Miss getting just 10 attempts for the entire ballgame. Antonio Reeves came off the bench to drop 27 points in the victory.

The Pick: Florida +5

Florida has been scrappy on the road in SEC play with it coming within one score in each contest if not outright winning. The Gators are limiting opponents to just 43.8% shooting in effective field goal percentage, and that could pose problems for a Cats team that has been inconsistent at times from the floor. Take UF to cover as a road underdog here.